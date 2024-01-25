NITTT Exam 2024: NTA explains conduct of the exam, advises candidates to follow duly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination 2024 on February 10, 11, 17, and 18. In an official notification, the NTA stated that the exam will be held for three hours in two shifts – Shift 1 will be from 10 AM to 1 PM and Shift 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Besides, the examination will be held online and contain an objective type test comprising 100 multiple-choice questions in English only. NITTT Exam 2024: NTA issues Code of Conduct that all candidates must flow. (HT file)

Considering that the examination will be held remotely, the NTA has explained how the exam will be conducted, and advised candidates to follow duly. In this article, we will look at what these key points are:

1. As the exam will be held online on PCs or laptops, candidates are required to make their own arrangements for PCs/laptops for appearing in the exam.

2. Candidates are not required to visit any exam center for appearing in the exam. They can appear in the exam from their respective location, as informed by the NTA.

3. The exam will be remote proctored and candidates will be under invigilation by Human Proctors during the exam, who will monitor their movements, their exam room environment including those on their screen.

4. If the Proctor finds any suspicious eye movements or any suspicious activities in the exam environment at any point of time during the exam, candidate can be asked by the Proctor through Chat, to turn the Laptop/Webcam to show his/her surroundings to maintain the sanctity of the examination.

5. If the candidate does not follow the instructions even after repeated warnings from the Proctor, the exam can be terminated by the Proctor.

6. Candidates must sit in a place where they would be able to appear in the exam without any interruption during the duration of the exam. Candidates will not be able to appear in the exam on mobile phones.

7. Candidates must ensure that their laptops are fully charged and have stable internet connectivity. The PCs/laptops should be camera and mike enabled.

8. Candidates need to log in at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the exam.

9. No candidate will be permitted to report for the exam after the log in time as specified in the Admit Card.

10. Candidates will not be permitted to appear in the exam without Admit Card and valid ID proof.

11. Candidates can submit and leave the exam any time after 60 minutes of the exams.

12. Candidates are required to show their Admit Card and ID proof before the camera, when asked to do so. They must keep any of the original and valid Photo Identification or Proof issued by the Government. These include PAN card/Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ EAadhaar/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo, Voter ID and Driving License.

13. Candidates are allowed to keep drinking water in a transparent water bottle. They cannot use sheets of papers for noting down anything.

14. If the NTA finds that any candidate has submitted multiple applications, the candidature will be cancelled.

