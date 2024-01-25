close_game
News / Education / Employment News / NTA releases examination date & schedule for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training exam February 2024

NTA releases examination date & schedule for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training exam February 2024

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 25, 2024 01:01 PM IST

The exam will be held online, and candidates can use their laptops to give the test from their respective locations, as informed by the NTA notification.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination date and schedule for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination February 2024. As per an official notification issued by the NTA, the NITTT exam 2024 will be conducted on February 10, 11, 17, and 18.

NITTT Exam 2024: NTA releases examination date and schedule. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
The notification further stated that the exam will be held for three hours in two shifts – Shift 1 will be from 10 AM to 1 PM and Shift 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Furthermore, the examination will contain an objective type test comprising 100 multiple-choice questions in English only.

The NTA notification stated that the exam will be held online, and candidates are not required to visit any examination center – they can take the test on their laptops from their respective locations.

Additionally, the admit cards will be displayed on the NTA website on 30 January.

Worth mentioning here, that the NTA will also be holding a webinar on NITTT on February 6 from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. Besides, candidates can also appear for a mock test on February 7 from 10 AM to 6 PM.

(For more information, visit the official website)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
