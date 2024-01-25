ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet: Foundation, Inter & Final courses timetable out

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet. Candidates who will appear for Foundation, Inter and Final courses can check the timetable through the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet for Foundation, Inter & Final courses out

As per the datesheet, the Foundation course examination will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024. Foundation Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 7, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 9, 11 and 13, 2024. All intermediate papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4 and 6, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12, 2024. Paper I to 5 of final course will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 6 will be conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm.

International Taxation – Assessment Test will be held on May 10 and 12, 2024. Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation (INTT – AT) all papers will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

