close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet: Foundation, Inter & Final courses timetable out

ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet: Foundation, Inter & Final courses timetable out

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 25, 2024 12:19 PM IST

ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet for Foundation, Inter & Final courses have been released. Check dates here.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet. Candidates who will appear for Foundation, Inter and Final courses can check the timetable through the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet for Foundation, Inter & Final courses out
ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet for Foundation, Inter & Final courses out

As per the datesheet, the Foundation course examination will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024. Foundation Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 7, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 9, 11 and 13, 2024. All intermediate papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4 and 6, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12, 2024. Paper I to 5 of final course will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 6 will be conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm.

International Taxation – Assessment Test will be held on May 10 and 12, 2024. Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation (INTT – AT) all papers will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Complete date sheet here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On