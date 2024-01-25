ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet: Foundation, Inter & Final courses timetable out
ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet for Foundation, Inter & Final courses have been released. Check dates here.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA May- June Exam 2024 datesheet. Candidates who will appear for Foundation, Inter and Final courses can check the timetable through the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
As per the datesheet, the Foundation course examination will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024. Foundation Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Intermediate course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 5 and 7, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 9, 11 and 13, 2024. All intermediate papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Final course examination for Group 1 will be conducted on May 2, 4 and 6, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12, 2024. Paper I to 5 of final course will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 6 will be conducted from 2 pm to 6 pm.
International Taxation – Assessment Test will be held on May 10 and 12, 2024. Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation (INTT – AT) all papers will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.