News / Education / Employment News / NLCIL Recruitment through GATE 2023: Registration for 295 GET posts begins tomorrow at nlcindia.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 21, 2023 03:35 PM IST

NLCIL will recruit candidates for Graduate Executive Trainee posts through GATE 2023 score. Registration begins tomorrow at nlcindia.in.

NLC India Limited, NLCIL has invited applications for Graduate Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NLC at nlcindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 295 posts in the organization.

NLCIL Recruitment through GATE 2023: Registration for 295 posts begins tomorrow(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
The registration process will begin on November 22 and will end on December 21, 2023. This recruitment will be done through GATE 2023 score. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Mechanical: 120 posts
  • Electrical: 109 posts
  • Civil: 28 posts
  • Mining: 17 posts
  • Computer: 21 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for full time/ part time Bachelor degree in required discipline. The age limit and complete educational qualification can be checked by candidates through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the GATE 2023 Score (80 Marks) followed by Personal Interview (20 Marks). The Final selection shall be in the order of merit based on the total marks scored by the candidates out of 100 marks, (i.e.) sum of marks scored in GATE 2023 (80 marks) and Personal Interview (20 marks), ensuring due reservation.

Application Fees

The application fees is 854/- for UR / EWS / OBC (NCL) candidates and 354/- for SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates through online, using State Bank of India E-Collect facility available at www.onlinesbi.sbi. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NLCIL.

Exam and College Guide
