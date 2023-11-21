NLCIL Recruitment through GATE 2023: Registration for 295 GET posts begins tomorrow at nlcindia.in
NLCIL will recruit candidates for Graduate Executive Trainee posts through GATE 2023 score. Registration begins tomorrow at nlcindia.in.
NLC India Limited, NLCIL has invited applications for Graduate Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NLC at nlcindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 295 posts in the organization.
The registration process will begin on November 22 and will end on December 21, 2023. This recruitment will be done through GATE 2023 score. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Mechanical: 120 posts
- Electrical: 109 posts
- Civil: 28 posts
- Mining: 17 posts
- Computer: 21 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for full time/ part time Bachelor degree in required discipline. The age limit and complete educational qualification can be checked by candidates through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Selection will be based on the GATE 2023 Score (80 Marks) followed by Personal Interview (20 Marks). The Final selection shall be in the order of merit based on the total marks scored by the candidates out of 100 marks, (i.e.) sum of marks scored in GATE 2023 (80 marks) and Personal Interview (20 marks), ensuring due reservation.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹854/- for UR / EWS / OBC (NCL) candidates and ₹354/- for SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates through online, using State Bank of India E-Collect facility available at www.onlinesbi.sbi. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NLCIL.