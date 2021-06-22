NMDC Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 89 vacancies for various posts

NMDC Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill up 89 vacancies for various posts on contract basis in NMDC's upcoming Tokisud North Coal Mine, Hazaribagh District, Jharkhand State closes on Tuesday, June 22.

The contract period is for three years from the date of joining or till the age of 65 year, whichever is earlier. The initial contract period may be extended based on the performance and requirements of the organisation.

Vacancy details: Out of the 89 vacancies, one vacancy is for the post of Colliery Engineer; two vacancies are for the post of Liasoning Officer; One vacancy is for the post of Colliery Engineer (Electrical); 12 vacancies are for the post of Mining Engineer; two for the post of Surveyor; 4 for the post of Electrical Overman; 25 for the post of Mine Overman; 4 for the post of Mechanical Overman; 38 for the post of Mine Sirdar.

The age limit for the above-mentioned post is 65 years.

NDMC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of NMDC at https://www.nmdc.co.in/careers/

Click on the Employment Notification Number 8/2021

Click on the Apply button and fill in all the required details

Upload all the relevant documents

Download the copy of the online application form and submit the same at the time of document verification

Call letters or admit cards will be sent through post/email. Call letters/admit cards can also be generated from the Careers page of the NMDC website.

Note: Helpline number 9674524077 will be available between 10am and 6pm on all working days to assist the Technical aspect of the online mode.

For details check the notification on the official website of the NMDC at https://www.nmdc.co.in/careers/