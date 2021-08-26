NPCIL invites applications for trade apprenticeship, 107 vacancies to be filled

NPCIL, a Public Sector Enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy, has invited applications for engagement of Trade Apprentices in the Rajasthan Rawatbhata site. A total of 107 vacancies will be filled in various disciplines like fitter, turner, machinist, electrician, electronic mechanic, welder and computer operator and programming assistant. The application forms are available on the official website of the NPCIL and the deadline for submission of the application forms is September 13.

Apply online

Candidates who have completed one year of ITI course will receive ₹7,700 after selection and those who have completed two years of ITI course will receive ₹8,855 after selection.

The duration of the apprenticeship is 1 year and it will be imparted at Nuclear Training Centre (NTC), Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site.

The selection of apprentices will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in ITI. “Every Apprentice who has completed the period of training will have to undergo a test to be conducted by the National Council for Training in vocational trade to determine his proficiency in the designated trade. Only on passing the test, a Certificate of Proficiency in the trade would be issued by the National Council,” candidates have been informed.

Job details