IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: 230 AE and Chemist vacancies on offer
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: 230 AE and Chemist vacancies on offer

  • NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before March 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST

NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before March 10, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 230 vacancies, out of which, 200 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer and 30 for Assistant Chemist.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer: A candidate should have an Engineering Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks from a recognized university with one-year post qualification experience.

Assistant Chemist: A candidate should have an M.Sc in Chemistry with 60% marks from a recognized university with one-year post qualification experience.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of 300. The SC/ST/PwD/XSM and Female candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national thermal power corporation ntpc recruitment assistant engineer recruitment exam
Close
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: 230 AE and Chemist vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before March 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: 841 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 2380 posts begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(File photo for representation)
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(File photo for representation)
employment news

CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: 2380 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 24

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.
employment news

Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 vacancies for various posts notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: After the application process, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO vacancy: Candidates applying for the exam must be a graduate from a recognised university or should have an equivalent qualification which is recognised by the government.(Shutterstock)
IBPS PO vacancy: Candidates applying for the exam must be a graduate from a recognised university or should have an equivalent qualification which is recognised by the government.(Shutterstock)
employment news

West Bengal Police Recruitment: Apply for 1251 wireless operators, here's how

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • The application process to fill 1251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications began on Monday, February 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UCIL Recruitment 2021:(HT file)
UCIL Recruitment 2021:(HT file)
employment news

UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • UCIL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHSB CHO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
SHSB CHO admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • SHSB CHO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil India Recruitment 2020
Oil India Recruitment 2020
employment news

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: 2452 vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:13 AM IST
  • OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI PO interview call letter 2020.(Screengrab )
SBI PO interview call letter 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

SBI PO interview call letter 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • SBI PO interview call letter 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can download their admit card for the SBI PO interview 2020 online at sbi.co.in on or before March 7, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rally for various categories of soldiers is in progress under aegis of Tiger Division at Sunjuwan Military Station from February 15 to March 6, said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.(Hand out image)
The rally for various categories of soldiers is in progress under aegis of Tiger Division at Sunjuwan Military Station from February 15 to March 6, said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.(Hand out image)
employment news

Army recruitment rally in Jammu gets overwhelming response

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • A recruitment rally of the Indian Army at Sunjuwan military station in Jammu has been getting overwhelming response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 1159 vacancies for tradesman notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:00 PM IST
  • After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021:
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021:
employment news

WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 9k posts ends today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
  • WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: The online application process began on January 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.(HT file)
Pointing at the dismal performance of the state's education sector, Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu said that the focus of the government at present is to overhaul it.(HT file)
employment news

Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneurs rather than striving for government jobs, which is a Briitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BRO Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
BRO Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
employment news

BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 vacancies for various posts notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • BRO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this job notification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP