IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Apply for 50 Female Executive Trainee posts
NTPC Executive Trainee Recruitment through GATE 2021 for female candidates(REUTERS)
NTPC Executive Trainee Recruitment through GATE 2021 for female candidates(REUTERS)
employment news

NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Apply for 50 Female Executive Trainee posts

NTPC to recruit female candidates for Executive Trainee posts through GATE 2021 score. Candidates can apply for the post through the official site of NTPC on ntpccareers.net.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 16, 2021 11:20 AM IST

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive Trainee posts. The recruitment of Executive Trainee will be done through GATE 2021 score and is reserved for only female candidates. The registration process begins on Friday, April 16, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the post till May 6, 2021, through official site of NTPC on ntpccareers.net.

Female graduate engineers can apply for the post in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics/ Instrumentation. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/ AMIE with not less than 65 marks, as per respective Institute or University norms. Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65 percent marks in engineering degree. The age limit to apply for the post is 27 years for General/EWS.

Selection Process

The selection process includes GATE 2021 score. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2021 performance, from among the candidates who apply against this advertisement in NTPC.

Detailed Notification Here

Compensation and benefits

The selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of 40,000 – 1, 40,000 at the basic pay of 40,000. The other benefits such as Dearness allowance, other perquisites, and allowances, terminal benefits etc. All the selected candidates will have to undergo one-year training at various NTPC plants.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ntpc engineer ntpc limited ntpc recruitment government jobs + 2 more

Related Stories

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Last day today to apply for 50000 posts(Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo used for representational purpose only)
UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Last day today to apply for 50000 posts(Milind Saurkar/HT File Photo used for representational purpose only)
employment news

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Last day today to apply for 50000 posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:01 AM IST
UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021 last date to apply today. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag on balvikasup.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, according to minutes of an executive meeting published on MMRDA website. (HT FILE)
SBI was the lowest bidder, quoting to charge 1.60% as the cost per transaction, according to minutes of an executive meeting published on MMRDA website. (HT FILE)
employment news

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 149 Specialist Officer posts on sbi.co.in

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 02:39 PM IST
SBI to recruit Specialist Officer posts. Candidates who want to apply for 149 posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. Check details here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP