NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Apply for 50 Female Executive Trainee posts

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive Trainee posts. The recruitment of Executive Trainee will be done through GATE 2021 score and is reserved for only female candidates. The registration process begins on Friday, April 16, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the post till May 6, 2021, through official site of NTPC on ntpccareers.net.

Female graduate engineers can apply for the post in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics/ Instrumentation. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/ AMIE with not less than 65 marks, as per respective Institute or University norms. Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65 percent marks in engineering degree. The age limit to apply for the post is 27 years for General/EWS.

Selection Process

The selection process includes GATE 2021 score. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2021 performance, from among the candidates who apply against this advertisement in NTPC.

Detailed Notification Here

Compensation and benefits

The selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of ₹40,000 – 1, 40,000 at the basic pay of ₹40,000. The other benefits such as Dearness allowance, other perquisites, and allowances, terminal benefits etc. All the selected candidates will have to undergo one-year training at various NTPC plants.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON