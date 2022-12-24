Home / Education / Employment News / NTRO Motor Transport Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 posts, details here

NTRO Motor Transport Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 posts, details here

employment news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 04:36 PM IST

NTRO will recruit candidates for Motor Transport Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTRO at ntro.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Technical Research Organisation, NTRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Motor Transport Assistant posts. Eligible candidates to apply online through the official site of NTRO at ntro.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is within 30 days from the date of publication of employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply will have to be 10th pass from a recognised Board and should have a valid driving license for heavy or light motor vehicle.

Where to apply

The application form along with the necessary documents should be sent to National Technical Research Organisation, Block-III, Old JNU Campus, New Delhi-110067.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
