OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1010 TGT, PGT & other posts at oav.edu.in

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, OAVS has invited applications from candidates for TGT, PGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OAVS at oav.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1010 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on March 7, 2023 and will end on April 6, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Principal: 100 posts

PGT English: 51 posts

PGT Physics: 62 posts

PGT Chemistry: 61 posts

PGT Biology: 41 posts

PGT Mathematics: 61 posts

PGT Commerce: 25 posts

PGT Economics: 11 posts

TGT English: 163 posts

TGT Odia: 8 posts

TGT Mathematics: 108 posts

TGT Science: 33 posts

TGT Social Studies: 81 posts

Art Teacher: 205 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test, Interview and Performance Test. The online question paper will be bilingual.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹2000/- for Principal post by general category and ₹1500/- for Teacher posts. SC/ST, PwD candidates will have to pay ₹1250/- for Principal post and ₹1000/- for Teacher posts.