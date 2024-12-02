Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 released, here's how to download hall tickets at odishapolice.gov.in

The Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 has been released by the State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha on Monday, December 2, 2024. Candidates appearing for the Constable/Sepoy recruitment examination for different battalions can download their hall tickets from the official website of SSB Odisha at odishapolice.gov.in. Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live Updates Odisha Police Constable admit card 2024 has been released. The steps to download are given here. (HT File Photo)

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

To download the Odisha Police Admit Card 2024, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in. Head to the recruitment page Click on the link to download the Odisha Police Constable admit card. Key in your login credentials and click on submit. Your Odisha Police Constable Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

It may be mentioned here that the recruitment examination will consist of four stages. These include a Computer–Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE), Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving test, and a Medical examination.

In the computer-based examination, candidates will have to attempt 100 objective-type, multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, in two hours.

There will also be negative marking in this exam, meaning for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

The SSB Odisha aims to fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in Odisha Police. Initially, the SSB Odisha had announced 1,360 vacancies and later added another 720.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the board's official website.