ONGC recruitment 2021: Apply for 309 graduate trainee vacancies

ONGC Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 309 vacancies for graduate trainees in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) began on October 11. Interested and eligible can check the notification on the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com and apply for the same. The last date to fill the online application form is November 1.

Candidates can apply for the posts in Engineering and Geo-Science disciplines through the Gate-2021 score.

ONGC recruitment 2021 application fee:

The application fee for candidates from the General/EWS/OBC category is ₹300. The application fees are exempted for candidates who fall within the SC/ST/PwBD categories.

ONGC recruitment 2021 age limit:

The maximum age limit for all posts except AEE( Drilling And Cementing) in the Unreserved and EWS categories is 30 years, whereas the maximum age limit for the post of AEE (Drilling and Cementing) is 28 years.

The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) for all posts except AEE is 33 and for the post of AEE( Drilling and cementing) 31 years.

The age limit for the SC/ST candidate for all posts except AEE is 35 years and for the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing) is 33 years. For more details check the notification.

ONGC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com

Click on the career tab

Click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2021 score’

Click on New applicant

Enter Gate 2021 registration Number and mail Id

Upload photograph and signature

Pay application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference