Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in September: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for government jobs recruitment is likely to be held around September this year.
He said the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting the CET has been constituted with the approval of the Union Cabinet.
“As a major boon for the youth, particularly the government job aspirants, a Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted across the country from this year to screen and shortlist candidates for recruitment to central government jobs,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.
The first such test is likely to be held in the later part of 2021, probably around September or so, he told PTI here.
Singh said the "path-breaking transformational reform" carried out by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) was possible because of the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deep concern for the youth.
The NRA, he said, will be a multi-agency body which will conduct the common test to screen and shortlist candidates for Group B and C (non-technical) posts.
The most significant feature of this reform is that every district in the country will have at least one examination centre which would greatly enhance access to the candidates living in far-flung areas, the minister said.
One of the important objectives of this historic reform, said Singh, is to provide a level playing field to every candidate so that none of the job aspirant is at a disadvantage and has an equal opportunity, regardless of his or her background or socio-economic status.
This will also be beneficial for women and Divyang candidates as well as those who find it financially unaffordable to appear for multiple tests by travelling to different centres, he said.
Singh also pointed out that the NRA will be an independent, autonomous organisation responsible for shortlisting candidates for certain categories for which recruitment is carried through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
However, the existing central recruiting agencies like SSC, RRBs and IBPS would continue to conduct specific recruitment as per their requirements and the CET will only be the test for preliminary screening of candidates for the jobs, he clarified.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 1145 non-teaching posts ends tomorrow
- DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC Recruitment 2021: 367 Office Assistant and other posts on offer
- Madras HC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible persons can apply for the positions online at mhc.tn.gov.in on or before April 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
119 academic, administrative posts approved in 15 nursing school, college in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in September: Jitendra Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020 postponed, check details
- BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment examination 2020: Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the postponement notification online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 292 vacancies for various posts till April 2
- UPMRCL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at lmrcl.com on or before April 2, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE admit card 2021 for Central, MP and Western regions released
- SSC JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 UGT, GT posts till March 14
- Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at trb.tripura.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021, until 4 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in
- UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 1, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit card for the CGPSC Civil Judge main examination 2021 online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12
- RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BDL Recruitment 2021: 70 Project Engineer and Officer posts notified
- BDL Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bdl-india.in on or before March 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 139 vacancies notified, apply from March 24
- OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before April 23, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Job postings rise in February, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to be a head hunted data scientist? Top skills employers look for
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox