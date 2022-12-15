Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC to recruit 3481 Medical Officer posts, registration begins December 27

OPSC to recruit 3481 Medical Officer posts, registration begins December 27

Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:04 PM IST

OPSC to recruit candidates for Medical officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts from December 27, 2022 onwards.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. The registration process will begin on December 27, 2022 and will end on January 27, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3481 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have possessed M.B.B.S or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022. He or she must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1984 and not later than January 1, 2001.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts of medical officers shall be made on the basis of written test. The written exam shall comprise of one paper carrying 200 marks. There shall be 200 questions carrying 1 mark each on multiple choice question pattern. The exam duration shall be for three hours.

Examination Fees

The examination fee for all categories of candidates have been exempted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.

