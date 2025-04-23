OSSC SI Excise Admit Card 2025 released, download via direct link here

The Odisha Public Service Commission, OSSC, has released the admit card for the written examination of Excise Sub Inspector (SI) 2025. Candidates who are appearing in the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at ossc.gov.in. OSSC SI Excise Admit Card 2025 is out. Candidates can download via the direct link here.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their Registered Username/Mobile Number/Email ID, and Password.

The commission will conduct the examination on April 27, 2025.

OSSC SI Excise Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled “Download the Admission letter for Written Examination of Combined recruitment Examination for different posts having Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test-2024 to be held on 27.04.2025 through OMR Mode.” Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download the admit card. Keep a printout of the OSSC SI Excise admit card 2025 for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.