OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration to begin on April 1, key details inside

The official notification for the recruitment of teachers for different categories under the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission is out. 2629 vacancies are expected to be filled through the recruitment process, according to the official notification. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at osssc.gov.in to view the details regarding the pay, eligibility criteria, etc.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The recruitment is for the district cadre posts of teachers in TGT(Arts), TGT(Science-PGM), TGT(Science-CBZ), Sanskrit, Hindi, Physical Education, Tribal Language and Sevak/Sevika in government schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department.

The window for online registration and submission of the online application will open on April 1, 2024. The last date for online registration/re-registration is April 25, 2024. The last date for the submission of the online application is April 30, 2024.

Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at osssc.gov.in to view the details regarding the pay, eligibility criteria, etc, informed the notification.

Steps to follow to apply for OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024:

Interested candidates who wish to apply for the OSSSC Teacher Recruitment need to visit the official website at osssc.gov.in

Find the link to register for OSSSC Teacher Recruitment on the homepage

Fill in the required details and register yourself

Take a print out for future reference