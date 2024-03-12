 OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on April 1, details inside - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration to begin on April 1, key details inside

OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration to begin on April 1, key details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 12, 2024 01:17 PM IST

The window for online registration and submission of the online application will open on April 1, 2024.

The official notification for the recruitment of teachers for different categories under the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission is out. 2629 vacancies are expected to be filled through the recruitment process, according to the official notification.

Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at osssc.gov.in to view the details regarding the pay, eligibility criteria, etc.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at osssc.gov.in to view the details regarding the pay, eligibility criteria, etc.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The recruitment is for the district cadre posts of teachers in TGT(Arts), TGT(Science-PGM), TGT(Science-CBZ), Sanskrit, Hindi, Physical Education, Tribal Language and Sevak/Sevika in government schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The window for online registration and submission of the online application will open on April 1, 2024. The last date for online registration/re-registration is April 25, 2024. The last date for the submission of the online application is April 30, 2024.

Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website at osssc.gov.in to view the details regarding the pay, eligibility criteria, etc, informed the notification.

Steps to follow to apply for OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024:

Interested candidates who wish to apply for the OSSSC Teacher Recruitment need to visit the official website at osssc.gov.in

Find the link to register for OSSSC Teacher Recruitment on the homepage

Fill in the required details and register yourself

Take a print out for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On