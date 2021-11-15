Home / Education / Employment News / PBSSD admit cards 2021 for Nov 20, 21 exams soon, here's how to get hall tickets
PBSSD admit cards 2021 for Nov 20, 21 exams soon, here's how to get hall tickets

  • PBSSD admit cards 2021: Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) will soon release the admit cards of the written examinations to be conducted on November 20 and 21.
PBSSD admit cards 2021: The PBSSD examinations for the above mentioned posts are scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21.(pbssd.gov.in)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) will soon release the admit cards of the written examination for the posts of the district project manager (DPM), sub-divisional project manager (SDPM), block level staff (BLS), project assistant cum data entry operator (PADEO) and state project manager (SPM) on November 15.

The PBSSD examinations for the above mentioned posts are scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21.

How to download PBSSD admit card 2021 after they are released:

Visit the official website of PBSSD at pbssd.gov.in.

Under 'What's New' section on the homepage, click on "admit card link of written exam for SPM, DPM, SDPM, BLS and PADEO posts".

Submit username, password and other credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Story Saved
