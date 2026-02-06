PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 5138 posts at pnb.bank.in, registration begins on February 8

Punjab National Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of PNB Bank at pnb.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5138 vacancies in the organisation.

The registration process will begin on February 8 and will close on February 24, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduate degree in any discipline from any Institute/ College/ University recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before 31.12.2025 and candidate must produce Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Degree Certificate issued from the University/ College/ Institute as and when required by the Bank.

The age limit to apply for the post should be between 20 to 28 years as on January 1, 2026 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2006.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of online written test, document verification, test of local language and medical examination.

The online written exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. The medium of test is English/Hindi.

Application Fee The application fee for General/OBC/EWS category male candidates is ₹944/- for female candidates is ₹708/-, for SC/ST/PWBD category and transgender candidates, the application fee is ₹236/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PNB.

