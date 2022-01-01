PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Chief Risk Officer and other posts
Punjab National Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Chief Risk Officer and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 6 posts in the organization.
No application shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post
- Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of preliminary screening and shortlisting will be done based upon the eligibility criteria, candidate's Qualifications , suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications. The candidature, after preliminary screening and without verification of documents, will be provisional for all positions and will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the originals when a candidate reports for Personal Interview.
Other Details
Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.