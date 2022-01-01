PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for Chief Risk Officer and other posts

Punjab National Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Chief Risk Officer and other posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 6 posts in the organization.

No application shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer: 1 Post

Chief Compliance Officer: 1 Post

Chief Financial Officer: 1 Post

Chief Technical Officer: 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer: 1 Post

Chief Digital Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary screening and shortlisting will be done based upon the eligibility criteria, candidate's Qualifications , suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications. The candidature, after preliminary screening and without verification of documents, will be provisional for all positions and will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the originals when a candidate reports for Personal Interview.

Other Details

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to General Manager-HRMD, Punjab National Bank, Human Resource Division, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075.