News / Education / Employment News / PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1025 posts begins on February 7

PNB Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1025 posts begins on February 7

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 04, 2024 07:01 PM IST

PNB to recruit for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at pnbindia.in.

Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1025 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on February 7 and will end on February 25, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Officer-Credit: 1000 posts
  • Manager-Forex: 15 posts
  • Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts
  • Senior Manager-Cyber Security: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on Online Written Test followed by Personal Interview or Personal Interview only, depending upon number of applications received against each post. The written test will be for 100 marks and the duration is for 2 hours. Personal Interview will be of 50 marks.

Application Fees

  • SC/ST/PwBD category candidates: Rs. 50/- + GST @18% = Rs. 59/- (only postage charges)
  • Other category candidates: Rs. 1000/- + GST @18% = Rs. 1180/-

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab National Bank.

Detailed Notification Here 

