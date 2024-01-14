close_game
News / Education / Employment News / PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2500 posts ends tomorrow, link here

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2500 posts ends tomorrow, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 14, 2024 11:38 AM IST

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023 registration ends on January 15, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, PSPCL will close the registration process for Assistant lineman posts on January 15, 2024. Candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of PSPCL at pspcl.in.

PSPCL to end registration process for 2500 Assistant Lineman posts tomorrow
PSPCL to end registration process for 2500 Assistant Lineman posts tomorrow

This recruitment drive will fill up 2500 posts in the organisation.

Candidates having Matriculation certificate or equivalent and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade and age limit between 18 to 37 years of age can apply for the post. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of PSPCL at pspcl.in.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where recruitment details for Assistant Lineman post will be available.
  • Click on the link and the registration link will be available.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 944 + bank charges for all candidates except Schedule Cast and Person with Disability category and the application fees of 590+ bank charges will have to be paid by SC and PwD candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSPCL.

