News / Education / Employment News / PSPCL JE Recruitment 2024: Registration for 544 posts begins on February 9

PSPCL JE Recruitment 2024: Registration for 544 posts begins on February 9

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 06, 2024 01:31 PM IST

PSPCL JE Recruitment 2024 registration begins on February 9 for 544 posts. Details here.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, PSPCL has invited applications for Junior Engineer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of PSPCL at pspcl.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 544 posts of JE/Electrical, JE/Sub-station and JE/Civil vide CRA-303/24. The online application process will begin on February 9 and will end on March 1, 2024.

The official notice reads, “PSPCL through advertisement No. CRA-303/24 invites online application for the recruitment of total 544 posts of JE/Electrical, JE/Sub-station and JE/Civil. The date of receipt of online application will be from 09.02.2024 to 01.03.2024. Prospective candidates are advised to get detailed information of advertisement from “Recruitment Tab” on PSPCL website (www.pspcl.in) and apply online against the same by 01.03.2024.”

PSPCL JE Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of PSPCL at pspcl.in.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSPCL.

Official Notice Here

