Home / Education / Employment News / PSSSB admit card 2021 for technical assistant exam out at sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB admit card 2021: PSSSB admit card released for Technical Assistant exam at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(sssb.punjab.gov.in)
PSSSB admit card 2021: PSSSB admit card released for Technical Assistant exam at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(sssb.punjab.gov.in)
employment news

PSSSB admit card 2021 for technical assistant exam out at sssb.punjab.gov.in

  • PSSSB admit card 2021: PSSSB admit card released for technical assistant at sssb.punjab.gov.in, check the direct link here
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 08:57 PM IST

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for exam to recruit technical assistants on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the post of technical assistant can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The technical assistant exam will be held on August 22.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the Technical Assistant exam

How to download the Technical Assistant exam admit card 2021

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘17-08-2021 - CLICK HERE- To download Admit Card Advt No.06/2021- Technical Assistant Exam to be held on 22/08/2021’.

Key in your application number, DOB, and, mobile number and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psssb hall tickets exam admit card + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.