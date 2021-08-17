PSSSB admit card 2021 for technical assistant exam out at sssb.punjab.gov.in
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for exam to recruit technical assistants on its official website.
Candidates who have applied for the post of technical assistant can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The technical assistant exam will be held on August 22.
Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the Technical Assistant exam
How to download the Technical Assistant exam admit card 2021
Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in
On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘17-08-2021 - CLICK HERE- To download Admit Card Advt No.06/2021- Technical Assistant Exam to be held on 22/08/2021’.
Key in your application number, DOB, and, mobile number and submit
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.