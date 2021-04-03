IND USA
PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021: Apply for 750 posts, details here(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021: Apply for 750 posts, details here

PSSSB will recruit candidates for School Librarian posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post till April 26, 2021 through the official site of PSSSB on sssb.punjab.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:28 PM IST

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, PSSSB has invited applications from candidates to apply for School Librarian posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of PSSSB on sssb.punjab.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 750 posts in the organisation. The opening date to apply for the post is April 5, 2021 onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is till April 26, 2021 and candidates can deposit fees till April 29, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates are required to have passed 12th from a recognized board or institution along with a two-year diploma course in Library Science from a recognized university or institution to apply for the posts. The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age limit should be 37 years to apply for the post.

Check Official Notification here

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is 1000/-, for SC, BC, EWS category candidates is 250/-, Ex-Servicemen and Dependent is 200/- and Physical Handicapped is 500/-. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of PSSSB.


