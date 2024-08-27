 Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Recruitment 2024: Apply for 300 posts at highcourtchd.gov.in - Hindustan Times
Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Recruitment 2024: Apply for 300 posts at highcourtchd.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Aug 27, 2024 05:45 PM IST

Punjab and Haryana High Court will recruit candidates for Peon posts. Eligible candidates can apply at highcourtchd.gov.in.

High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh has invited applications for Peon posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Haryana High Court at highcourtchd.gov.in.

The registration process was started on August 25 and will end on September 20, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • General category: 243 posts
  • SC/ST/BC: 30 posts
  • Ex-servicemen: 15 posts
  • PwD: 12 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed minimum middle standard and maximum 10+2 from recognized School Education Board/ recognized School. Candidates having qualification higher than the maximum prescribed above shall not be eligible for direct recruitment. The age limit should be between 18 years to 35 years of age.

Selection Process

All the candidates applying for the post shall have to firstly appear in the written test of 100 marks comprising of 50 multiple choice questions (2 marks each) pertaining to general knowledge, general awareness, current affairs and numerical ability with no negative marking. The test duration is 90 minutes and the question paper will be set in English, Hindi and Punjabi language.

The candidates who have qualified the written test would be called for physical endurance test which shall be only qualifying in nature which will comprise of 800 meter race, long jump and high jump.

Application Fee

The application fee is 700/- for general and SC/ST/BC of areas/ States other than Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh. For SC/ST/BC of areas/ States of Punjab, Haryana, and U.T. Chandigarh, Ex-servicemen and Persons with disabilities the application fee is 600/-. The fee should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh.

Detailed Notification Here

