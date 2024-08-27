UP Police Constable exam admit card for August 30 released on uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released admit cards for the Constable recruitment examination scheduled for August 30. Candidates whose exams are scheduled for that day can download their hall tickets from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below. UP Police Constable admit card for August 30 released (HT Photo)

To download the UP Police Constable admit cards, candidates need to use their registration numbers and dates of birth.

UP Police Constable admit card 2024: Direct link to download

Admit cards for the August 31 examination will be released three days before the exam date – August 27 (most likely at 12 am).

The Constable recruitment examination in Uttar Pradesh started on August 23. On the first day, 79.11 per cent of candidates who downloaded their admit cards appeared for the test in two shifts. A total of 4,09,720 candidates of the first shift downloaded their admit cards and 3,21,265 appeared. For the second shift, 4,09,880 candidates downloaded their admit cards and 3,27,167 appeared.

On April 24, 6,57,443 of the 8,24,573 candidates (both shifts) who downloaded their admit cards appeared for the test.

On day 3 (August 25) as many as 6,78,767 candidates appeared for the test. The board informed that 8,20,150 candidates downloaded admit cards for the two shifts on that day.

In total, 48,17,441 candidates had applied to appear in the written examination for 60,244 posts of UP Police constables.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download