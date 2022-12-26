Home / Education / Employment News / Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Advt for 2,100 Constable, SI posts in January

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Advt for 2,100 Constable, SI posts in January

employment news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 02:28 PM IST

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Earlier this month, the state cabinet approved recruitment of 8,400 personnel – 1,200 SIs and 7,200 Constables – in Punjab Police in the next 4 years.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Advt for 2,100 Constable, SI posts in January (Image for representational purpose)
Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Advt for 2,100 Constable, SI posts in January (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Education Desk

The Punjab Police is expected to release notification for 2,100 Constable and Sub Inspector (SI) posts in January, 2023.

Earlier this month, the state cabinet approved recruitment of 8,400 personnel – 1,200 SIs and 7,200 Constables – in Punjab Police in the next 4 years.

These include 1,200 Sub Inspector and 7,200 constable posts, according to a statement issued by the state government.

As per an official statement, the government will recruit 1,800 Constables and 300 SIs to Punjab Police every year to overcome the scarcity of employees in wake of their superannuation in next years.

The detailed advertisement for Punjab Police recruitment exam is expected next month on punjabpolice.gov.in. The written exam for these posts will be held in May-June, physical Test will take place in September and results will be announced in November, according to official information.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to apply for 2,100 posts every year. For more information, candidates should regularly visit the recruitment portal of Punjab Police.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab police sarkari naukri
punjab police sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out