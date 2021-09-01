Railway Recruitment Cell: Last day to apply for 1664 ACT Apprentices vacancy
- RRC North Central Railways: Today is the last date to apply for 1664 vacancies of ACT Apprentices
The application process to fill 1664 vacancies of ACT Apprentices in the Railway Recruitment Cell North Central Railways ends on August 31. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do so online through the official website of the North Center Railways at www.rrcpryj.org
The selected apprentice will undergo ACT Apprenticeship training for a period of one year.
North Central Railway recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹100. Women applicants and the candidates from the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
North Central Railway recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 15 to 24 years as of September 1.
North Central Railway recruitment: How to apply
Visit the official website of North railway recruitment at rrcpryj.org
On the homepage click on the Act Apprentice tab
Click on the link that reads, 'online Application Form of ACT APPRENTICES Zonal Notification No. RRC/NCR/01/2021’
Fill the application form
Upload all the relevant documents
Pay the application fee
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Check the detailed notification below