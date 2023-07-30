Rajasthan High Court has notified vacancies for the post of Stenographer. The application process will begin on August 1 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is August 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at hcraj.nic.in. Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023: Apply for 277 posts from Aug 1

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 277.

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer), and candidates from other states are required to pay a fee of Rs. 700, while candidates from the EBC (non-creamy layer), OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS categories are only required to pay Rs. 550. The application cost is ₹450 for those who fall under the SC/ST/PwD categories.

Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.