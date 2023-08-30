Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 277 posts

Rajasthan High Court will close the online application process for its Stenographer recruitment drive 2023 today, August 30. Those who apply before the deadline on hcraj.nic.in can pay the application fee till August 31, 2023. The application process started on August 1. Rajasthan HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Registration ends today for 277 posts

Rajasthan HC stenographer recruitment 2023 is drive is being conducted to fill 277 vacancies.

Application fee

For General, OBC Creamy Layer, EBC Creamy layer and applicants of other states: ₹700.

For OBC Non Creamy Layer, EBC NCL and EWS candidates of Rajasthan: ₹550.

For SC, ST and PwD candidates of Rajasthan: ₹450.

A candidate who is in the age cap of 18-40 years as on January 1, 2024 – except for those eligible for age relaxation – can apply for these posts. Check the notification for more details.

Direct link to apply

How to apply for Rajasthan HC Stenographer

Go to hcraj.nic.in. Now, go to the recruitment tab. Open the link for Stenographer recruitment. Check the notification and instructions and then proceed to fill your application.

