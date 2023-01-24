Rajasthan High Court JJA, JA, and clerk exam date released at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court has released the examination dates for various posts including Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk Grade II. The detailed notification is available on the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

The examination for Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for RSLSA & DLsAs and clerk Grade-ll for RSJA & District Courts, 2022 will be held on March 12 and 19.

“Pursuant to Advertisement No. RHcJ/Exam Cell/ Jr.JA&Clerk Grade-ll/ 2022/ 2248 dated 05.08.2022, it is NOTIFIED to all concerned that the Written Test for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant for Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for RSLSA & DLsAs and clerk Grade-ll for RSJA & District Courts, 2022 shall be held on 2.03.2023 (Sunday) and 19.03.2023 (Sunday). Process of normalization of marks would be adopted.”, reads the official notification.

This Rajasthan HC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2756 vacancies of JJA, JA and Clerk.

The schedule of the written examination and the admit card will be updated soon on the official website.

Notification here