Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till August 4 for 13184 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 19, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023 registration date extended till August 4, 2023. Direct link here.

Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan has extended the registration date for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023. The last date to apply for 13184 posts is till August 4, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

The correction window will open on August 5 and will close on August 9, 2023. Candidates can make changes in the application form within this period.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Jobs 2023

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Jobs 2023: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Safai Karamchari apply link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit or register yourself.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for general category candidates is 600/-, for SC/ST category is 400/- and for PwD is 400/- as well. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan.

Official Notice Here 

Sign out