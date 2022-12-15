Home / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan Teacher Direct Recruitment 2022: 48,000 level 1, 2 vacancies announced

Rajasthan Teacher Direct Recruitment 2022: 48,000 level 1, 2 vacancies announced

employment news
Published on Dec 15, 2022

Rajasthan Teacher Direct Recruitment 2022: Interested and eligible candidates can apply on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSSC or RSMSSB) has announced 48,000 teacher vacancies for Primary and Secondary (level 1 and level 2) classes. Application process for this mega recruitment drive will be hosted from December 21, 2022 to January 19, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A short notice, mentioning number of posts and other information has been published. The detailed notification on eligibility criteria and other details will be issued soon.

Of the total vacancies announced, 21,000 are for level 1 (Primary) and 27,000 are for level 2.

Here are more details:

Level 1: 21,000 posts

Level 2:

English: 8,782

Hindi: 3,176

Science-Mathematics: 7,435

Social Studies: 4,712

Sanskrit: 1,808

Urdu: 806

Sindhi: 9

Punjabi: 272

The recruitment exam for these posts will be held from February 25 to February 28. For more information, check the notice below:

