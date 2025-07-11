Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
RBI Recruitment 2025: Apply for Grade A and B posts at rbi.org.in, direct link to register here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 07:26 PM IST

RBI will recruit candidates for Grade A and Grade B posts. Eligible candidates can apply at rbi.org.in. 

The Reserve Bank of India Services Board has invited applications for Grade A and B posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organisation.

The registration process begins on July 11 and will close on July 31, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’: 5 posts

2. Manager (Technical-Civil) in Grade ‘B’: 6 posts

3. Manager (Technical-Electrical) in Grade ‘B’: 4 posts

4. Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) in Grade ‘A’: 3 posts

5. Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) in Grade ‘A’: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is 100+18% GST, the fee for General/ OBC/ EWS category is 600 + 18% GST. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

2. Click on opportunities link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on vacancies.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. Click on the Grade A and B recruitment link.

6. Now click on online application link and a new page will open.

7. Register yourself first and login to the account.

8. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

9. Click on submit and download the page.

10. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
