RITES to recruit 54 Electrical, Mechanical Engineers, apply on rites.com

RITES Recruitment 2023: Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for 53 Electrical and Mechanical Engineer vacancies. The last date to apply online on rites.com is April 18. RITES Recruitment 2023: Apply for Electrical and Mechanical Engineer posts on rites.com(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Of the total vacancies, 23 are for the Electrical Engineer (ES&T) and the other 31 are for the Mechanical Engineer post.

The upper age limit for both posts is 40 years as on March 1.

For Electrical Engineer posts, a recognized, full time bachelor's degree in Electrical/Electronics/Power supply/Instrumentation & Control/Industrial Electronics/Electronics & Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/digital Electronics/Power Electronics Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electronics & communication/Electronics & Electrical/Electronics & Instrumentation or any of these combinations in part or whole is required.

For Mechanical Engineer posts, a recognized, full time bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/Production/ Production & Industrial/Manufacturing/Mechanical/Railways/Mechatronics & Automobile or any of the these combinations in part or whole is required.

In addition, candidates should have 3 years of experience in inspection/ quality control/ quality assurance/ production.

Candidate belonging to General/ EWS category (and candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PWD applying against unreserved posts) must have a first class degree with at least 60% marks for consideration against unreserved posts.

Reserved category candidates SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/PWD should have at least 50% marks for consideration against reserved posts.

The selection process will involve written test and interview. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for interview and final result will be prepared by distributing the weightage in this manner:

Experience - 5%

Written exam - 60%

Interview - 35%

For more details, check the notification.