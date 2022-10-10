RPSC Recruitment: Application process for 43 assistant town planner posts begins

RPSC Recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process for the post of Assistant Town Planner. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC will conclude the application process by 12 am on November 9, 2022.

To be eligible, candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Candidates must be in the age group 20 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks scored in the written examination which will be of 150 marks. The examination date and venue are not yet announced.

The application fee is Rs.350 for unreserved/OBC/MBC (creamy layer) category candidates. Application fee for applicants from EWS/OBC/MBC (non creamy layer) is ₹250. The fee is Rs.150 for candidates for other reserved categories.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the apply link that reads “Assistant town planner (Town planning Dept.)- Exam 2022”

Register and login to the SSO portal

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes