Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC Recruitment: Application process for 43 assistant town planner posts begins

RPSC Recruitment: Application process for 43 assistant town planner posts begins

employment news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 08:10 PM IST

RPSC Recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process for the post of Assistant Town Planner.

Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)
Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC Recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process for the post of Assistant Town Planner. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC will conclude the application process by 12 am on November 9, 2022.

To be eligible, candidates should have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Candidates must be in the age group 20 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks scored in the written examination which will be of 150 marks. The examination date and venue are not yet announced.

The application fee is Rs.350 for unreserved/OBC/MBC (creamy layer) category candidates. Application fee for applicants from EWS/OBC/MBC (non creamy layer) is 250. The fee is Rs.150 for candidates for other reserved categories.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the apply link that reads “Assistant town planner (Town planning Dept.)- Exam 2022”

Register and login to the SSO portal

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in application process
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in application process

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out