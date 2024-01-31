Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 tentative schedule. Candidates can check the CEN 01/2024 timeline through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: CEN 01/2024 tentative schedule out, check dates here (Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the post is till February 19, 2024. The CBT examination for this post is tentatively scheduled to be held between June and August 2024. The second stage (CBT 2) exams are tentatively scheduled for September 2024. Aptitude Test (CBAT) is scheduled in November 2024. After Aptitude Test, Shortlist for Document Verification will be released in November 2024/ December 2024.

The registration process was started on January 20, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 5696 posts in the organization. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of RRB.

Click on RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority, EBC category candidates for all others, it is ₹500. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.

Tentative Schedule Here