RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 5696 Asst. Loco Pilot vacancies

The application process for 5,696 vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) at the Indian Railway will close today, February 19. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it through the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Registration for 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts ends today

Candidates who are at least 18 and not more than 30 years old as on July 1, 2024 are eligible to apply for RRB ALP 2024. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

The application fee is ₹250 for SC, ST, ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minority and EBC category candidates. For all others, the application fee is ₹500.

Selection of candidates for the post will be done in five stages.

In the first two stages, candidates will appear for computer based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2), which will be followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

RRB ALP recruitment 2024: List of documents required

Recent, color passport photo taken against a white background. The photo should be in JPEG format and within 30-70 KB.

Scanned signature in JPEG (30-70 KB)

SC, ST certificate in PDF format (if applicable) and not be more than 500 kb. The SC, ST certificate is required for the purpose of free train travel pass only.

RRB has asked candidates to take out at least 12 copies of the photograph, which will be required in later stages.