Home / Education / Employment News / RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam and Level 1 postponed amid violent protests, notice here
employment news

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam and Level 1 postponed amid violent protests, notice here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam and Level 1 Exam have been postponed amid violent protests. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam and Level 1 postponed amid violent protests, notice here(Representational Image)
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam and Level 1 postponed amid violent protests, notice here(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 10:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has postponed RRB NTPC CBT 2 examinations and Level 1 exam for now. The 2nd stage CBT that was scheduled conducted in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, across the country at various exam centers remains postponed amid violent protests by candidates. The Level 1 exam was scheduled to begin on February 23, 2022. 

The Board has constituted a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15th January 2022.

Candidates can raise their concerns and suggestions to the committee through email to rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in, &lt;strong&gt;reads the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;. The last date to raise objections is till February 16, 2022. 

All Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to Committee. The Committee will examine the concerns and will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of regional RRBs. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment rrb + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out