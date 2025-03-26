RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out
Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. Candidates who have applied for the UG, Graduate level posts can check the exam schedule through the official website of RRBs when it is released. Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.
The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024. Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level.
RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: How to check when out
Open the official RRB website where you applied for the NTPC recruitment drive.
Open the exam date link for undergraduate or graduate-level posts, as required.
Check the exam dates and download the PDF.
UG level posts vacancy breakups
Vacancy breakups
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Official websites of RRBs
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
