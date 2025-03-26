Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi390C
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 26, 2025 5:07 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: UG, Graduate level exam schedule not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. Candidates who have applied for the UG, Graduate level posts can check the exam schedule through the official website of RRBs when it is released. Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable....Read More

    The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024. Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level.

    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: How to check when out

    Open the official RRB website where you applied for the NTPC recruitment drive.

    Open the exam date link for undergraduate or graduate-level posts, as required.

    Check the exam dates and download the PDF.

    Follow the blog for live updates on RRB NTPC exam dates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 26, 2025 5:07 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: UG level posts vacancy breakups

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Vacancy breakups

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Mar 26, 2025 5:05 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Official websites of RRBs

    RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

    RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

    RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

    RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

    RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

    RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

    RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

    RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

    RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

    RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

    RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

    RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

    RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

    RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

    RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

    Mar 26, 2025 5:03 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: How to check exam schedule when out?

    Open the official RRB website where you applied for the NTPC recruitment drive.

    Open the exam date link for undergraduate or graduate-level posts, as required.

    Check the exam dates and download the PDF.

    Mar 26, 2025 5:00 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Number of vacancies

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level.

    Mar 26, 2025 4:57 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Registration date for UG level posts

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: For undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Mar 26, 2025 4:53 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Registration dates for Graduate level posts

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024.

    Mar 26, 2025 4:49 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Selection process stages

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Mar 26, 2025 4:47 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where to check exam schedule?

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Candidates who have applied for the UG, Graduate level posts can check the exam schedule through the official website of RRBs when it is released.

    Mar 26, 2025 4:44 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Date and time

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025.

    News education employment news RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes