RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out

RRB NTPC Exam Dates News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025. Candidates who have applied for the UG, Graduate level posts can check the exam schedule through the official website of RRBs when it is released. Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable....Read More

The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024. Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: How to check when out

Open the official RRB website where you applied for the NTPC recruitment drive.

Open the exam date link for undergraduate or graduate-level posts, as required.

Check the exam dates and download the PDF.

