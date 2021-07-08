RRB NTPC exam details to be released next week: Important points for candidates

The railway recruitment boards (RRBs) are likely to release the NTPC exam details of all candidates from July 12. The RRB NTPC exam will be held from July 23 for close to 2.78 lakh candidates. This is the last phase of the first level exam for selection to non-technical popular categories (NTPC) in the Indian Railways. Candidates who qualify the exam will be shortlisted for the next exam.

As per the general practice followed by the RRBs, the details of the exam of individual candidates like exam city, centre, and session will be released 10 days before the exam. Candidates for whom the RRB NTPC exam has been scheduled from July 23 can check their exam details by logging in to the RRB NTPC links which will be available on the websites of all the RRBs.

The RRB NTPC admit card will be released 4 days prior to the commencement of the exam. A link to download the admit cards will be given in the official website of the RRBs.

Candidates who appear for the RRB NTPC exam will be refunded the exam fee. While candidates belonging to reserved categories will get a complete refund on the exam fee, candidates belonging to the general category will get a partial refund on the exam fee. The RRBs will generate a link for the same and will ask candidates to give updated bank account details to initiate the fee refund process.

The RRB NTPC exam was notified in 2019. The exam could not be held until December 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 7, Ashwini Vaishnaw was inducted as the new railway minister. Candidates have requested him to expedite the selection process and complete the pending recruitments.

