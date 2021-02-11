RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020 likely to be released today
- After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination will be able to download their call letters from the official website of their regional RRB.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for the candidates whose NTPC phase 4 recruitment exam date is February 15 on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
The board will conduct the RRB NTPC Phase-4 exams from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
The board will conduct the RRB NTPC Phase-4 exams from February 15 to March 3, 2021.
"Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link," reads the official notice.
How to download RRB NTPC admit card 2020 after it is released:
Visit the official website of RRB of your region
On the homepage, Click on the link to download RRB NTPC Phase- 4 hall ticket
Key in your credentials and login
The RRB NTPC admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download the call letter and take its print out.
