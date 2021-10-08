Home / Education / Employment News / RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2226 posts begins on Oct 11
employment news

RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2226 posts begins on Oct 11

RRC will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2226 posts begins on Oct 11(Representational Image)
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2226 posts begins on Oct 11(Representational Image)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process will begin on October 11 and will end on November 10, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 2226 Apprentice posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidate who want to apply for the post must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The minimum age limit should be 15 years to 24 years of age to apply for the post. 

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on basis of marks obtained in 10th class examination or its equivalent. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document/ certificate verification. 

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for all candidates except for SC/ST, Persons with Disabilities, Women. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/ internet banking/ e-wallets, etc. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrc recruitment west central railway recruitment sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out