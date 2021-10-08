RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 2226 posts begins on Oct 11

Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process will begin on October 11 and will end on November 10, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2226 Apprentice posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate who want to apply for the post must have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The minimum age limit should be 15 years to 24 years of age to apply for the post.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on basis of marks obtained in 10th class examination or its equivalent. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document/ certificate verification.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for all candidates except for SC/ST, Persons with Disabilities, Women. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/ internet banking/ e-wallets, etc.