RRC Group D exam details expected soon: Key points for candidates

The schedule of RRC Group D exam can be expected soon. Candidates who have registered for the RRC group D exam can check the exam dates on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) as and when it is released.

In December 2020, the railway authorities had said that the RRC group D exam would commence after the RRB NTPC first stage computer based exam is over. The RRB NTPC exam was held from December 2020 to July 2021.

Both, RRC group D and RRB NTPC exams were notified in 2019.

In December 2020, it was estimated that the RRC Group D computer based exam will start in June 2021. However, few months later the ongoing RRB NTPC exams were stalled due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. No exams were held between April-June.

"The exam shall be Computer Based Test (CBT). Railway Administration reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination," the railway recruitment cell has said in the exam notification.

After the exam schedule is out, candidates will be able to download the admit card, travel pass and other related documents from the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON