RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Registration to reopen for 5934 posts on January 19 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB will reopen the registration process for Animal Attendant posts. The registration process will reopen on January 19, 2024. Candidates can apply through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: Registration reopens on January 19

As per the official notice, the last date to apply is till February 17, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 5934 posts in the organisation.

Earlier, the registration process was started on October 13 and ended on November 11, 2023.

The eligibility criteria include candidates who should have passed secondary or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board established by law in India to apply for the post. Knowledge of working in Hindi written in Devanagari script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan. The age limit should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB Animal Attendant Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.

Official Notice Here