RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB or RSMSSB) is going to start the online application process for 5,388 Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant posts today, June 27. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies through the official website of the board, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or through the SSO portal: sso.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Apply for 5388 posts from today on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO/For representation)

The last date to apply is July 26.

Of the total vacancies notified, 5,190 are for the Junior Assistant post while the remaining 198 are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant post.

The commission on June 23 released an amended advertisement for this recruitment drive.

The application fee for general category candidates is ₹600. Check the detailed advertisement for further information.

A candidate who is in the age cap of 21 years to 40 years as on December 31, 2020 can apply for these posts. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

The written examination for these posts is tentatively scheduled for September 17, 2023. For eligibility criteria and other details, check the advertisement and the amanded advertisement.