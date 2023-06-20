Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB recruitment 2023: 5388 Junior accountant and other posts notified, apply from June 27

RSMSSB recruitment 2023: 5388 Junior accountant and other posts notified, apply from June 27

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2023 06:25 PM IST

RSMSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 2388 Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant posts from June 27.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has notified 5,388 posts for the Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. The application process will begin on June 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 26. Interested candidates will be able to check the notification through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can apply online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for the post of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant will be tentatively held on September 17.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5388 vacancies of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 600 for the general category and OBC category candidates. For Economically Weaker Section, SC/ST category candidates the application fee is 400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years old.

Candidates can read the detailed notification below:

