ByHT Education Desk
Jul 08, 2023 03:07 PM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified 583 vacancies of Computor.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified 583 vacancies of Computor. The application process will commence on July 12 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 10. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for 583 Computor posts from July 12(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
The tentative examination date is October 14, 2023, at the allotted examination centres.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 583 vacancies of Computor.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) have to pay a fee of 600, while those from BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD should pay a fee of 400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Saturday, July 08, 2023
