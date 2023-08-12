Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 450 Agriculture Supervisor posts

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 12, 2023 07:50 PM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) to end the application process for 450 Agriculture Supervisor posts tomorrow. Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

According to the notification, the recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 21.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 430 vacancies for Agriculture Supervisors posts.

Application fee:

Candidates from the general category must pay a fee of 600, while those from BC (creamy layer), EBC (creamy layer), BC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD must pay a fee of 400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

