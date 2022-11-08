SAIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2022: Apply for 245 posts at sailcareers.com

Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SAIL at sailcareers.com.

The registration process will begin on November 3, 2022 and will end on November 23, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 245 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have degree in engineering with 65 percent marks, in any of the seven engineering disciplines of mechanical, metallurgy, electrical, chemical, civil instrumentation and mining. The upper age limit is till 28 years as on November 23, 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of candidates who have appeared in Graduate Aptitute Test in Engineering GATE 2022 examination. Shortlisted candidates would be intimated through careers page website of SAIL to appear for group discussion and interview.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹700/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category and ₹200/- for SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM/ Departmental candidates. The payment should be done through Net Banking/ Credit card/ Debit card.

Detailed Notification Here